Michigan Beverage Plant Ammonia Leak Hospitalizes Worker

An ammonia leak at a Detroit, Mich.-area beverage plant has left one worker hospitalized.

A contractor struck an ammonia line at Sundance Beverage in Warren on Monday morning, causing a break that forced the building’s evacuation.

The Macomb Daily reports one woman suffered severe eye irritation. Warren firefighters flushed her eyes before paramedics transported her to a hospital where she was reported in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Fire crews allowed employees back inside the facility after the air was deemed safe.

