Orndorff Tapped to Lead IMA’s Operations in Wichita

Kyle Orndorff has been promoted to lead insurance broker in IMA Inc.’s Wichita, Kan., operations. He will oversee a team of nearly 200 employees and manage IMA’s service to clients in the greater Kansas area.

Formerly chief people officer for the IMA Financial Group Inc., Orndorff’s accomplishments includes creating a 700-employee work environment that has been recognized by Fortune Magazine as a “Top Place to Work for Parents,” establishing training programs to retain 97 percent of clients and managing talent that has helped IMA regularly outpace industry growth benchmarks. He joined IMA in 2004.

To accompany Orndorff’s promotion, Valerie Metcalfe has been promoted to vice president and director of human resources for IMA Financial Group, the parent company of IMA Inc. She has been with IMA for 11 years and previously managed multiple functions within the HR department.

Source: IMA Inc.