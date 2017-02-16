Lindley-Myers Appointed as Head of Missouri Insurance Department

Gov. Eric Greitens has chosen Chlora Lindley-Myers to lead the Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration.

Lindley-Myers currently serves as deputy commissioner at the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

If her appointment is approved by the Missouri Senate, she will succeed Acting Director John F. Rehagen, who took over as head of the department upon the resignation of John M. Huff late last year.

Lindley-Myers has served in several senior positions in the legislative, judicial and executive branches of government. She has also been a leader in regulatory and insurance industries, as well as within the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

At the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, Lindley-Myers oversees the Insurance, Securities, Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy, TennCare Oversight divisions as well as the Human Resources and Legislative functions.

She served, in Kansas City, as the director of Consumer Protection and Anti-Fraud Division of the NAIC, and as Chief Compliance Officer of Examinations for the Kentucky Department of Insurance, where she was responsible for the administration and oversight of market conduct examinations.

Lindley-Myers also previously served as the property and casualty section chief for the Missouri Department of Insurance, where she was responsible for regulating all of the property and casualty insurance forms, rates, filings and policies issued in the state. She has received national recognition for her work. As the deputy commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Commerce and Insurance, she was awarded the Robert Dineen Award for Outstanding Service and Contribution to the State Regulation of Insurance.

An attorney, Lindley-Myers is licensed to practice law in various states, including Missouri.

Source: Missouri Governor’s Office