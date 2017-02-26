Jury Awards $5M to Man Injured in 2013 Michigan Food Truck Blast

A jury has awarded $5 million to a man who was injured during a food truck explosion at a northern Michigan festival.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports Gary Leonard was burned on nearly half his body following the June 8, 2013 explosion, which happened after he struck a lighter inside the truck at the Leelanau Peninsula Wine, Food & Music Festival.

Leelanau County jurors last week ruled in his favor. His attorney Paul Janes said the trial focused on mechanical faults in the food truck, which was owned by Leonard’s sister. The lawsuit said propane cylinders installed in 2008 weren’t properly maintained.

An insurance company had disputed a claim for medical costs. Scott Fanzini, who represented the defendants, says the award was a disappointment and they’re “exploring all options.”

