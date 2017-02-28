Willis Towers Watson Taps Qureshi to Lead Midwest Region

Willis Towers Watson has appointed Imran Qureshi to head the company’s U.S. Midwest region. In his new role, Qureshi will be responsible for managing and growing the company’s business and client relationships across the Midwest. In addition, he will join the North America Leadership team.

Qureshi joined Willis Towers Watson in 1999 and has held several leadership positions, most recently having served as market leader for Greater Chicago and Wisconsin, where he led the growth of those markets. Prior to joining the company, Qureshi worked at consulting and brokerage firms in the U.K. and the U.S.

Source: Willis Towers Watson