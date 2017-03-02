Marsh & McLennan Agency Acquires Minneapolis-Based Blakestad

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC (MMA) has acquired Blakestad Inc., a private client and commercial lines independent insurance agency. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., Blakestad provides property/casualty insurance to privately held businesses and individuals, with particular expertise in working with high-net worth individuals and families worldwide. All of Blakestad’s employees and leadership, including its president Jerod Blakestad, are joining MMA and will continue operating out of the firm’s current Minneapolis office.

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC is a subsidiary of Marsh established in 2008 to serve as a platform for the middle market.

Source: Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC