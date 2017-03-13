$300K Age Bias Verdict Against Wayne State Affirmed

A longtime employee at Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich., who blamed her firing on age discrimination has won an appeal of a $300,000 verdict.

Wayne State tried to have the verdict overturned, but it was affirmed by the Michigan appeals court in a 2-1 decision on March 9.

Karen Hrapkiewicz worked in veterinary technology at Wayne State until 2011 when she was dismissed at age 62. Her bosses said she was fired for telling students to show up for an exam on a snow day, among other issues.

Hrapkiewicz says she was told she was “old school” and set in her ways. Her job paid $111,000 a year. She says a younger employee took over.

The appeals court says Hrapkiewicz presented sufficient evidence to show age was a factor. Wayne State is also on the hook for $265,000 in legal fees.

