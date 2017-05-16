SIU Taps Kroman to Lead New Chicago Office

SIU, a division of Alliant Specialty Insurance Services, has opened a Chicago location and tapped Mike Kroman to head up the expansion. SUI specializes in earthquake and flood underwriting

SIU, which is based in Glendale, Calif., said the new Chicago presence will enable it to expand its reach and service offerings within the difference in conditions (DIC) market, while serving a growing base of wholesale brokerage clients throughout the region.

Kroman, a Chicago native, has 30 years of commercial property underwriting experience and 20 years in catastrophe underwriting. As vice president and lead underwriter, Kroman will leverage his diverse expertise in underwriting, product management, and loss control to deliver differentiated coverage and services that drive profitability and sales effectiveness for the wholesale brokerage community.

Kroman joins SIU after serving as property underwriting lead for North America with a global insurance company. There, he managed the strategic development and maintenance of products and policy forms for a $1 billion book of commercial property.

Source: SIU