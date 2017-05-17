J.M. Wilson Promotes Russon, Hires Lankerd in Michigan

Managing general agency and surplus lines broker J.M. Wilson has promoted Chris Russon and added Travis Lankerd in its Portage, Mich., office.

Russon was promoted to property/casualty underwriter. She is responsible for quoting new and renewal accounts for a wide variety of commercial property and casualty risks, as well as issuing policies and servicing accounts for independent insurance agents.

Russon was hired in 2014 as a transportation technician, before being promoted to senior property/casualty technician in 2016. Prior to joining J.M. Wilson, Russon worked in the banking industry.

Lankerd was hired as a brokerage underwriter, responsible for quoting and binding new and renewal business submissions with the appropriate markets.

Previously, Lankerd was a brokerage intern for Worldwide Facilities Inc. and CRC Swett, and an underwriting intern for Navigators Excess Specialty. Lankerd is a recent graduate from Olivet College where he earned his BA, majoring in Risk Management.

Source: J.M. Wilson