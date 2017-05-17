Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Nebraska’s Strong Financial Resources

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired Strong Financial Resources Inc., with offices in Aurora and Lincoln, Nebraska. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996 by Calvin Strong, Aurora-headquartered Strong Financial offers a broad variety of group and individual health, welfare and retirement products and services to clients primarily throughout central and southeastern Nebraska. Strong and his associates will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Jerry Roberts, head of Gallagher’s Heartland Region employee benefit consulting and brokerage operations.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Source: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.