Michigan Orders Man to Stop Selling Insurance Without a License

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) has issued a Cease and Desist Order against Adam Michalik, also known as Adam Heaphy, of Harrison Township, Michigan.

DIFS says Michalik has been using the agency name “Detroit Premier Insurance Agency” to sell fraudulent auto insurance policies to Detroit residents.

DIFS said that between Oct. 10, 2016, and Feb. 2, 2017, it received three business-to-business complaints and two consumer complaints about Michalik’s alleged unlicensed activity.

An investigation revealed that neither he nor his agency is licensed in Michigan but were advertising and selling fraudulent insurance certificates in the state, according to the cease and desist order.

Source: Michigan DIFS