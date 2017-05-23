Indiana Couple Awarded $744K for Son’s Unnecessary Shoulder Surgery

A northern Indiana jury has awarded $744,000 to a couple who claimed a now-deceased doctor performed unnecessary surgery on their teenage son.

Dean and Tracy Dixon’s medical malpractice suit alleged that Dr. Willard G. Yergler performed unneeded shoulder surgery in 2012 on their then-16-year-old son that’s left him with enduring pain.

The South Bend Tribune reports a St. Joseph County jury ruled in their favor last week.

The Dixons’ attorney claimed Yergler, who died last year, gave the family a “false choice” that their son could either have the end of one of his collarbones removed or he could live with pain from an injury he suffered in a wrestling match.

The attorney said more conservative treatments could have been tried first.

