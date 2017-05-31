For 10th Year, Ohio’s Central Insurance Receives IIABA’s Best Practices Award

The Central Insurance Companies was recently honored with the Best Practices Award of Excellence from the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”). This is the tenth consecutive year the company has received this award.

The award recognizes those companies that have made imaginative, outstanding, and unique contributions in advocating Best Practices philosophies that enhance the independent agency system. The Big “I” Best Practices Program provides performance benchmarks and business strategies that serve as a guide to improving agency performance. Central was one of only three carriers nationwide to receive the award.

Central has long been a supporter of the Best Practices program, sharing these Best Practices concepts with our agents through education and business consulting, our website, and monthly agency newsletters.

Central’s Vibrant Personal Lines Program, in consultation with Reagan Consulting Inc., uses the Best Practices studies to educate agencies on developing and growing their personal lines books of business. Throughout the years, the response has been very positive and the program has proven to be beneficial to both Central and the agencies who have participated.

Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in 1876, and has evolved into the Central Insurance Companies, a property and casualty group providing insurance for more than 350,000 automobiles, homes, and businesses in 20 states. Central is based in Van Wert, Ohio and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Van Wert. The Central group of companies has combined assets of over $1 billion. Central’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).

Source: Central Insurance