Illinois’ Palestine Insurance Agency Adds Erton

Palestine Insurance Agency in Palestine, Ill., recently hired Mindy Erton as a customer service representative (CSR). In this position, Erton will handle the collection, processing, and distribution of all agency information. She will assist with account retention, as well as directly interact with the company’s producers and clients.

Erton has more than 30 years of experience as a customer service representative. Prior to joining the agency, she worked in the automobile sector. She previously served as a customer service representative in the insurance industry.

Palestine Insurance Agency is a full service insurance agency specializing in life, home, business, auto insurance, farm, crop and medical supplements. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is owned by Missy York.

Palestine Insurance Agency is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Source: Paliestine Insurance Agency