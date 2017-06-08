Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires 2 Michigan Insurance Agencies

Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired Ann Arbor, Michigan-based insurance brokerages Armstrong/Robitaille/Riegle Inc. and Ann Arbor Business Advisors LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Armstrong/Robitaille/Riegle is a full-service insurance broker offering employee benefits, retirement planning, life insurance and human resource consulting, as well as commercial and personal property/casualty coverages, to clients primarily in Michigan and California. It specializes in multi-state groups.

Ann Arbor Business Advisors provides retirement plan services for institutional clients.

Laurie E. Riegle, Charles Kennedy and their associates will continue to operate in Ann Arbor under the direction of John Neumaier, head of Gallagher’s Great Lakes employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations, and Cindy LaMantia, head of Gallagher’s Great Lakes retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

Source: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.