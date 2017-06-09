Everest Insurance Adds Benzin, Romano to Midwest Team

Everest Re Group Ltd., based in Hamilton, Bermuda, announced that Jeff Benzin has joined Everest Insurance – as vice president and head of the Midwest Region and John Romano joins as a vice president.

Benzin comes to Everest from Avant Underwriters, where he had worked since February 2016 as Vice President of Alternative Risk. Prior to that, Benzin spent over 20 years at Zurich North America, where he held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as nationwide leader of their transportation underwriting unit.

Benzin brings 30 years of underwriting experience to his new role. He will be based in the Everest Insurance Chicago office and report directly to Dave Sandler, head of the Everest Insurance Risk Management Group.

Romano joins Everest from XL Insurance Group, where he had worked since June 2011 as an AVP and senior underwriter in the Global Risk Management unit. Prior to that, Romano spent seven years at Zurich, where he also handled large account casualty business as part of the Global Corporate underwriting unit.

Romano is based in Denver and will report to Benzin.

Source: Everest Re Group Ltd.