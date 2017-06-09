Goldberg Joins Ryan Specialty Group’s Sapphire Blue in Chicago

Ryan Specialty Group (RSG) announced that Debra Goldberg has joined RSG’s managing general underwriting company, Sapphire Blue, as chief underwriting officer. Goldberg is based at Sapphire Blue’s headquarters in Chicago.

Prior to joining Sapphire Blue, Goldberg was the managing director of Medical Underwriting for Markel Corp. In this role, she was focused on the strategic growth and profitability of Markel’s medical professional liability business including allied health care, medical facility, and physician, surgeon and dentist professional liability. In addition to underwriting, Goldberg has held positions as claims attorney and medical claims manager for Markel before joining the professional liability underwriting staff.

Goldberg began her career as a medical malpractice defense attorney representing hospitals and healthcare providers in Cook County, Illinois, and the surrounding area. She additionally worked as an insurance coverage attorney with a focus on professional liability E&O coverage and reinsurance.

Sapphire Blue is a managing general underwriter that specializes in developing sophisticated solutions to complex healthcare risks.

Source: Ryan Specialty Group LLC