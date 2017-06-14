Bates Named Vice Chair of Indiana Farmers Mutual Insurance

Mark Bates has been elected as vice chairman of the Indiana Farmers Mutual Insurance Co., board of directors. Bates will continue his role as chairman for the company’s governance committee.

Bates, a 28-year insurance veteran, is the president of Pinnacle Insurance Group of Indiana in Crown Point, Ind. He is actively involved in the Northwest Indiana community where he has served as president for many not-for-profit organizations.

Bates holds the CIC, CSRM, AAI professional insurance designations.

Source: Indiana Farmers Mutual Insurance Co.