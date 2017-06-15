Loppnow Joins Lockton as Property/Casualty Unit Manager in Milwaukee

Kevin Loppnow has joined Lockton’s Milwaukee office as a property/casualty unit manager.

Loppnow is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience as a property/casualty strategist.

He previously worked for Lockton in Atlanta, and has returned to the company after running Willis Towers Watson’s property/ casualty operation in Wisconsin for four years. His expertise includes program design, marketplace negotiations, large deductible casualty programs and developing associates.

Kansas City-based Lockton is a global professional services firm with 6,500 associates who advise clients on protecting their people, property and reputations.

Source: Lockton