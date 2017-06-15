New Chicago Program Aims to Reduce Car Crashes by 2026

Chicago officials are launching a new program to help reduce roadway crashes by 2026.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office announced the program this week. Officials say it’ll approach traffic safety as a public health challenge by using data and involving several city agencies.

For the first three years, agencies will examine traffic crash data and look at areas to improve.

Chicago officials say there’s been a decline in traffic crashes over the last decade nationally and in Chicago. However, officials say the downward trend has recently leveled off.

According to the city, more than 2,000 people are either killed or seriously injured in Chicago traffic crashes each year.

