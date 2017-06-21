Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Adds McGee in Missouri

Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a network of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, has hired Rikki McGee as an administrative specialist.

In this position, McGee will maintain, expand and service the alliance’s accounts by providing administrative and clerical support. She will assist with policy processing and handle ongoing correspondence among clients, carriers, vendors, and associates. McGee will work directly with new and existing members to maintain all records and transactions.

Prior to joining VIAA, McGee served as an office executive at a local insurance agency. She also has worked at several companies in managerial positions.

Founded in 2006, VIAA is the regional founding member in Missouri and Southern Illinois for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA). VIAA is headquartered in Clayton, Mo.

