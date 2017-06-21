Iowa’s ManchesterStory Group Welcomes Aon Benfield’s O’Halleran

ManchesterStory Group (ManchesterStory), a Des Moines, Iowa-based venture capital firm focused on insurance-relevant fintech and healthcare companies, has added Michael O’Halleran as a special advisor and chair of the advisory board of the ManchesterStory Venture Fund L.P.

O’Halleran is the former CEO of Aon Re and recently retired as executive chairman of the global reinsurance brokerage and capital advisory firm, Aon Benfield. He has 45 years of experience in the industry and has held senior operating positions at both insurance and reinsurance companies.

O’Halleran is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago and the World Presidents Organization, and he serves on a number of related public boards.

At ManchesterStory, O’Halleran will provide ongoing input on strategic issues and priorities in the insurance industry, and acting as a sounding board, both during and outside of Fund Advisory Board meetings. He will also take a leading role in bringing key industry thought leaders and executives to the Fund’s attention, along with identifying appropriate startups for potential investments.

ManchesterStory’s investment strategy targets early- to growth-stage investments in fintech and healthcare, with a particular interest in technologies spurring innovation in the insurance industry.

ManchesterStory Group was founded by Dave Miles and Matt Kinley.

Source: ManchesterStory Group