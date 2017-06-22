Ex-Missouri Insurance Director Joins Dentons Law Firm in Kansas City

The global law firm, Dentons, has named John M. Huff as a partner in its insurance regulatory practice. He is based in Kansas City.

Huff most recently served as director of the Missouri Department of Insurance, where he oversaw one of the largest global insurance markets through the financial crisis and drove modernization with an updated solvency regime including reforming group holding company requirements; instituting supervisory colleges; revising credit for reinsurance allowances to increase global competition, establishing own risk solvency assessment for larger insurers; and initiating corporate governance oversight of insurers.

Huff also has served as president of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), where he led the state regulator delegation internationally in building bilateral regulatory relationships around the world.

An attorney, Huff’s experience spans state and insurance regulation, products, claims, coverage analysis, liability and risk mitigation, run-offs, captives, and technology and innovation in the insurance industry. He has worked to drive growth in captive insurance markets while regulating more than 450,000 licensed professionals through 40 commissions and hundreds of state-chartered financial institutions.

Source: Dentons