Partners Specialty Group Adds Swett & Crawford’s Coelho in Kansas City

Partners Specialty Group Inc., an AmWINS Group Co., has added Michael Coelho to its property team. He is based in Kansas City, Mo.

With almost 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, Coelho specializes in protection for challenging property risks, including wind and flood in the Southeast and the Gulf South. Coelho began his career as an underwriter for domestic admitted and excess and surplus carriers, as well as domestic and Latin American facultative reinsurance before becoming a property broker.

Prior to joining Partners, Coelho served as a senior vice president/property broker for Swett & Crawford/CRC Swett. Prior to his tenure at Swett & Crawford, he was a senior vice president/property broker for Westrope & Associates.

Source: Partners Specialty Group