Halter Named Director of AF Specialty

AF Group, headquartered in Lansing, Mich., has appointed Eric Halter as director of AF Specialty, a new brand focused on providing fronting capacity to insurance carriers, managing general agents, reinsurance intermediaries and captive managers.

Halter will partner with entities who are seeking a fronting facility to place well-managed, turnkey property and casualty programs.

Halter has more than 25 years of experience in the insurance and financial sectors. Most recently, he served as president of a large captive management organization, overseeing its global operations and leading the organization to significant profitability and growth.

Members of AF Group include Accident Fund, United Heartland, CompWest and Third Coast Underwriters.

Source: AF Specialty