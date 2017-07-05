Train Derails, Spills 20K Gallons of Exxon’s Oil in Illinois

July 5, 2017

About 20,000 gallons of crude oil belonging to Exxon Mobil Corp. was released after a Canadian National Railway Co. freight train derailed on June 30 at Plainfield, Illinois.

The cause of the derailment was unknown, a filing with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency said on July 1.

Twenty cars of the south-bound Canadian National train carrying crude oil were involved in the derailment, while three of the cars leaked, CN spokesman Patrick Waldron said.

There were no injuries, fire or threat to public safety, Waldron said, adding the track has been repaired and trains have resumed operating through the area.

Environmental clean-up work is underway at the site of derailment and the investigation into the cause of the accident would continue into this week, he said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa Shumaker

Latest Comments

  • July 5, 2017 at 1:45 pm
    Jack Kanauph says:
    This is good news for Dawn dishwashing detergent.
  • July 5, 2017 at 1:25 pm
    mrbob says:
    But building the pipeline will cause harm? How many of these derailments until the bureaucrats wake up and realize that moving oil by train for long distances is just not a g... read more
See all comments

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

