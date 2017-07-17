Property Damage from June Storms in Omaha Area Could Hit $400K

Property damage claims from separate June storms in the Omaha, Neb., area could top $400 million.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that an estimated 52,000 could be filed from June 16 and June 29 storms.

State Farm Insurance, the state’s largest insurer, says its clients have filed 6,670 claims for hail damage to cars and 3,730 claims for hail damage to houses, plus wind damage to 410 cars and 2,210 houses. That’s about 13,000 claims from both storms.

State Farm holds about one-fourth of the state’s property insurance policies, so the total number of claims could top 50,000 for all insurance companies.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.