Judge: Insurer Off the Hook for Payment in Ohio Arson Case

A judge has ruled that an insurance company doesn’t have to pay an Ohio man accused of burning down his house.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports the ruling came on July 14 in southwest Ohio’s Butler County in a civil lawsuit filed by the Cincinnati Insurance Company against Ross Compton, who faces criminal aggravated arson and insurance fraud charges.

The fire at Compton’s home in Middletown last September caused nearly $400,000 damage.

The 59-year-old Compton has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges.

Police say Compton described throwing belongings out the window during the fire. Investigators say a cardiologist’s review of Compton’s cardiac device data concluded his medical condition made those actions “highly improbable.”

Ross’s attorney argued unsuccessfully in the criminal case that the use of pacemaker evidence violates Compton’s constitutional rights.