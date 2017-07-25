Michigan Franchise Operator Sued for not Providing Religious Accommodation

Sleneem Enterprises LLC, a franchise operator of Tim Horton’s Café and Bake Shop in Romulus, Mich., has been sued by federal officials for allegedly failing to provide religious accommodation to an employee.

According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the company violated federal law by refusing to permit an employee to wear a skirt instead of pants in accordance with her religious beliefs.

In its lawsuit, the EEOC charged that employee Amanda Corley wore a skirt to work at the Tim Horton’s Romulus location instead of the standard uniform pants. She did so pursuant to her Pentecostal Apostolic faith. When she attempted to present a letter from her pastor explaining why she could not wear pants, management refused to accept the letter and informed her she was fired.

Such alleged conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which requires employers to provide reasonable religious accommodations to employees.

The EEOC filed suit (Case No. 2:17-cv-12337 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan) after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process. The EEOC is seeking injunctive relief prohibiting Sleneem from discriminating against other employees who need religious accommodations in the future as well as lost wages, compensatory and punitive damages and other affirmative relief for Corley.

Source: EEOC