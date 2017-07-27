ONI Risk Partners Acquires Green Owens Insurance in Indiana

ONI Risk Partners (ONI), headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., is acquiring Franklin, Ind.-based Green Owens Insurance (Green Owens).

In business since 1979, the Green Owens team joins ONI’s 300-plus insurance professionals serving business and individual clients throughout Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

In partnering with ONI, Green Owens also joins the national platform of Prime Risk Partners (PRP). PRP is building a national platform founded with regional agencies like ONI and Green Owens that seek expansion through local management and market knowledge with access to the resources of a dynamic national organization.

PRP ranked 28th on Insurance Journal’s 2016 list of Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies and 23rd on IJ’s list of Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies.

Source: ONI Risk Partners