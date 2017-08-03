Brown & Brown Acquires Assets of Clairmont Financial Group in Minnesota

Brown & Brown of Minnesota Inc., a subsidiary of Brown & Brown Inc., has acquired the assets of Clairmont Financial in Minnesota.

Clairmont Financial will transition into Brown & Brown’s profit center in Minneapolis, which operates under the direction of Barrett Brown, regional president of Brown & Brown Inc.

Clairmont Financial is an employee benefits brokerage. The agency has annual net revenues of approximately $1 million.

Brown & Brown, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a range of insurance products and related services.