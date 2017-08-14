Ohio Mutual Offering Premium Discounts with Cellcontrol Drive ID Technology Use

Cellcontrol and Ohio Mutual Insurance, based in Bucyrus, Ohio, are partnering on a program to reduce distracted driving by offering a 10 percent discount on auto policy premiums when insureds use Cellcontrol’s DriveID technology.

In response to the unprecedented rise in auto accidents in the U.S. caused by distracted driving, Ohio Mutual is joining forces with Cellcontrol to protect teen drivers from distracted driving and help them become better drivers in the process.

As part of Ohio Mutual’s Ascend Auto program, Ohio Mutual’s policyholders in seven states with drivers under age 21 can enjoy a 10 percent discount for using Cellcontrol.

According to NHTSA, distracted driving causes accidents that kill eight people and injure over 1,100 more each day in the United States alone. Car crashes are also the number one killer of teenagers between 16-19 years of age. The story in Ohio is similar, with crashes, as well as distracted driving tickets issued both on the rise.

Cellcontrol’s patented distracted driving prevention platform eliminates talking, texting and browsing on any mobile device while a vehicle is in motion. Cellcontrol also collects a robust set of driver behavior data to provide valuable feedback to improve driver performance.

Source: Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, Cellcontrol