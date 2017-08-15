Markel Opens Trade Credit, Political Risk Unit in Chicago

Markel Corp. has launched a new trade credit and political risk operation in Chicago.

Christen Mizell will transfer to Chicago from New York to take on trade credit and political risk underwriting responsibility for the Midwestern states. Her appointment follows Markel’s recent trade credit expansion into Canada.

Markel established its U.S. trade credit and political risk operation in July 2014. In 2016, the team expanded with two new appointments when Howard Lee and Arjan van de Wall joined the operation. It now comprises four underwriters led by Phil Amlot, underwriting manager for the Americas.

Policies can be written on an admitted basis across 40 states and Canada with tenors of up to seven years.

Mizell joined Markel in 2013 and spent her early days with the trade credit team at Markel International in London. In 2014, she co-established the U.S. operation with Amlot.

Source: Markel Corp.