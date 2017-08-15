Illinois’ Alera Group Taps Assurex Global’s Clark to Lead Employee Benefits Practice

Alera Group, a Deerfield, Illinois-based national employee benefits, property/casualty, risk management and wealth management firm, appointed John Clark as its national employee benefits practice leader.

Clark will leverage Alera Group’s resources by coordinating employee benefits services and support, as well as identifying additional capabilities with Alera Group firms.

Formerly the senior vice president and benefits practice leader for Assurex Global, Clark has gained extensive agency and carrier experience through working with some of the most prominent independent insurance agents and brokers in the world.

Alera Group’s over 750 employees serve more than 20,000 clients nationally in employee benefits, property and casualty, risk management and wealth management.

Source: Alera Group