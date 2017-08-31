Reese Joins Integro as Principal in Chicago Office

International broker and risk management firm Integro Insurance Brokers has hired Matt Reese as a principal for business development within the national sales practice across all lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as employee benefits. He will be based in Chicago.

Reese joins Integro from JLT Specialty USA, where he served as senior vice president for business development. Prior to JLT, he led the Chicago operations of Hays Companies and was a practice leader for USI Insurance Services.

He is experienced providing risk management solutions to clients ranging from large, multinational firms to middle market companies, and across a variety of specialties.

Reese’s role at Integro will be to utilize his experience solving complex insurance challenges to expand business opportunities and deliver superior risk solutions to domestic and multinational clients across industries.

