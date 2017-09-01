NORCAL Mutual Now Offering Insurance to Nebraska Physicians

NORCAL Mutual Insurance Company will began offering medical professional liability insurance in Nebraska on Sept. 1.

This is the latest in NORCAL’s national expansion, which now reaches 38 states, including the District of Columbia.

NORCAL provides insurance for physicians and surgeons in the country and offers tailored coverage options that protect today’s medical practices, including protection against emerging risks like cyber liability and data breaches.

NORCAL Mutual and its subsidiaries insure more than 27,000 physicians nationwide and offer exclusive continuing medical education learning opportunities to help safeguard policyholder practices.

Since 1975, NORCAL Mutual has been a policyholder-owned and physician-directed medical professional liability carrier dedicated to ensuring the availability of affordable and relevant coverage. NORCAL subsidiary companies include Medicus Insurance Company, FD Insurance Company and NORCAL Specialty Insurance Company. Preferred Physicians Medical RRG is an affiliated mutual insurance company.

Source: NORCAL Group