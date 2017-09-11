HUB International Acquires Wisconsin’s Stellarus Benefits

September 11, 2017

Global insurance brokerage Hub International Limited (Hub) has acquired the assets of Wisconsin-based Stellarus Benefits Inc. (Stellarus). Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

With offices in Brookfield and Appleton, Wisconsin, Stellarus specializes in employee benefits. Stellarus President Christy Schwan will join HUB Midwest West and report to Michael Booth, president of employee benefits and chief sales officer at HUB Midwest West.

Hub International Limited is headquartered in Chicago.

Source: HUB International Limited

