Ohio Insuretech, Bold Penguin, Appoints Metcalf as Chief Financial Officer

Bold Penguin, a Columbus, Ohio-based insurtech providing an online marketplace for commercial lines property and casualty (P/C) agents, has hired former Ohio Deputy Treasurer Seth Metcalf as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO).

Most recently, Metcalf spearheaded several successful, award-wining initiatives targeting inefficiencies in the capital markets and money-market product segments, as well as using technology to enable to financial transparency, and to make better savings options available for individuals with disabilities. Additionally, he previously served as a tax and transactional finance attorney with the international law firm of Squire, Sanders & Dempsey LLP (now known as Squire Patton Boggs).

Bold Penguin streamlines the new business and renewal process and creating efficiencies for commercial lines P/C insurance. Bold Penguin said its portal transforms the way agents and insurers work together, making it easier for agents to find appropriate business in an online marketplace, and achieve better speed-to-market by automating much of the underwriting process.

Source: Bold Penguin