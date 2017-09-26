NAMIC Names Illinois’ Sen. Haine a State Legislator of the Year for 2017

The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies has named Illinois state Sen. Bill Haine as one of two State Legislators of the Year for 2017.

Arkansas state Sen. Jason Rapert also was honored with the award.

Haine is the assistant majority leader of the Illinois Senate. Prior to this appointment, he served as chair of the Senate Insurance Committee for 12 years.

“These elected officials have shown strong leadership on issues affecting insurance public policy throughout the course of their careers in public service,” Chuck Chamness, NAMIC’s president and CEO, said in the association’s announcement. “They are deserving of this recognition as they have tirelessly worked on important pieces of legislation that have strengthened the insurance markets in Arkansas and Illinois to the benefit of both the insurance companies and the policyholders.”

Each year, NAMIC has awarded the State Legislator of the Year to one or more deserving state lawmakers for their support of free-market principles and strong positions to improve the insurance market in their states.

The two public policymakers were selected by the NAMIC Board of Directors for their leadership in promoting and protecting competitive insurance markets.

Source: NAMIC