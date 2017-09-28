Motorists Insurance Group’s Kaufman Receives Griffith Insurance Education Foundation Award

Dave Kaufman, CEO of Motorists Insurance Group in Columbus, Ohio, was presented with the 2017 Griffith Insurance Education Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award on Sept. 25 for his commitment to insurance education.

Jim Kennedy, retired president and CEO of Ohio Mutual Insurance Group and former Griffith recipient, presented the award during the Merit Society Luncheon at the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies 122nd Annual Convention.

Kaufman joined Motorists in 1986 serving in various areas within the company including mergers and acquisitions, commercial lines, and information technology. In 2000, he joined the executive leadership team as senior vice president and chief information officer. During the next 17 years, Kaufman has served as executive vice president, president and COO, and president and CEO, a position he has held since 2013.

He also serves on several insurance industry boards, including all companies in the Motorists Insurance Group, the Griffith Insurance Education Foundation, and the NAMIC Property Casualty Conference board, where he serves as chairman.

The Griffith Insurance Education Foundation, an affiliate of The Institutes, is a not-for-profit educational organization that promotes the study and teaching of risk management and all lines of insurance through educational programs targeting students and public policymakers.

The Griffith Foundation has partnered with NAMIC since 2003 to recognize individuals who have supported insurance education throughout their careers. The NAMIC Merit Society is dedicated to promoting insurance industry professionalism and commitment to learning and career development.

Source: NAMIC