Chicago Fililng Lawsuit in Massive Equifax Data Breach

The city of Chicago is suing the credit reporting company Equifax over a data breach that exposed personal information of about 143 million people.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office says the lawsuit accuses Equifax of violating Chicago’s consumer fraud ordinance and state laws.
Equifax disclosed this month that hackers exploited a software flaw that the company didn’t fix to heist Social Security numbers, birthdates and other personal data that provide the keys to identify theft.
A spokeswoman said Equifax cannot comment on pending litigation, but that the company is focused on helping consumers “navigate this situation.”
Numerous lawsuits already have been filed over the breach, including by San Francisco and Massachusetts. The company also is facing scrutiny from Congress.
