Brost to Join Board of Iowa’s Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Co.

Crop insurer, Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa (FMH), announced that James A. Brost, retiring senior vice president with Holborn Corp., will join the FMH board of directors on Jan. 1, 2018.

Brost began his reinsurance career in 1975 at E. W. Blanch and began working with FMH in 1978. He has been involved with crop insurance since 1976 and was a founding member of Collins Associates, which brokered business for the majority of the crop insurance industry prior to being acquired by Guy Carpenter.

Brost has long been a supporter of the industry and has been an active participant in various associations, as well as testifying on behalf of the industry before the U.S. House Ag Committee.

Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FMH has served America’s farmers since 1893.

Source: FMH