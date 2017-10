Managing general agency and surplus lines broker J.M. Wilson has added Jen Dugan as sales and agency relations specialist for its Indiana and Ohio offices.

Dugan will be the primary resource and liaison for independent insurance agents by offering product knowledge and quality service, as well as building relationships with agency partners.

Dugan has more than 14 years of experience in the insurance industry where she held various roles with a specialty in claims.

Source: J.M. Wilson