Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty Acquires Indiana’s Williams & Associates

October 25, 2017

Boca Raton, Florida-based Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty Inc. has acquired Williams & Associates Insurance, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Led by Scott Davis, Williams & Associates has offices in Indianapolis; West Palm Beach, Florida; St. Louis, Missouri; and El Paso, Texas.

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty Inc. continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth throughout the United States.

Source: Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty Inc.

