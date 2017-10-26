Willis Towers Watson Adds Wallace as Market Leader in Wisconsin

Global insurance advisor, Willis Towers Watson, has appointed Scott Wallace market leader for Wisconsin for its Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) segment.

Willis Towers Watson has offices in Brookfield and Appleton, Wisconsin.

Wallace, an 18-year industry veteran, joined Willis Towers Watson from Marsh, where he served as sales leader for its East Central Partnership region. Previously he was a professional liability attorney.

Based in Brookfield, Wallace will report to Mark Vila, CRB leader for Greater Chicago and Wisconsin.

Source: Willis Towers Watson