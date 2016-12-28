Chubb Expands Cyber Risk Mitigation Offerings

Chubb has expanded its suite of cyber loss mitigation services for U.S. and Canadian policyholders to reduce the impact and likelihood of a cyber incident.

Chubb’s expanded suite of cyber services for loss mitigation includes:

Password Defense —Available to Chubb cyber policyholders’ employees, Password Defense makes it easier for employees to create and use stronger passwords. Designed to motivate individuals to keep healthier password habits through enforcing stronger passwords for websites, storing them in a secure vault, and synchronizing them across multiple devices.

—Available to Chubb cyber policyholders’ employees, Password Defense makes it easier for employees to create and use stronger passwords. Designed to motivate individuals to keep healthier password habits through enforcing stronger passwords for websites, storing them in a secure vault, and synchronizing them across multiple devices. Online Cyber Education —With the new security awareness training offering, Chubb’s cyber policyholders have access to two online cyber education courses to educate employees: Security Awareness Basics and Security Awareness for Information Technology. The system also enables managers to download reports to identify employees who have completed the courses.

—With the new security awareness training offering, Chubb’s cyber policyholders have access to two online cyber education courses to educate employees: Security Awareness Basics and Security Awareness for Information Technology. The system also enables managers to download reports to identify employees who have completed the courses. Premier Cyber Partner Network —All Chubb commercial policyholders now have access to a preferred panel of pre-qualified cyber risk service providers — often at preferred rates. Previously, only Chubb’s cyber policyholders had access to cyber-related services. The partner network was formed to address key security and privacy concerns that were identified following an analysis of Chubb’s proprietary loss data. These concerns include: Malicious software Insider threats Unencrypted sensitive data Security operations Security and privacy regulations

—All Chubb commercial policyholders now have access to a preferred panel of pre-qualified cyber risk service providers — often at preferred rates. Previously, only Chubb’s cyber policyholders had access to cyber-related services. The partner network was formed to address key security and privacy concerns that were identified following an analysis of Chubb’s proprietary loss data. These concerns include:

In addition to these new offerings, Chubb’s cyber policyholders will continue to have access to a package of Signature Assessments, designed to help organizations quickly gauge and understand key areas of risk. These consultative engagements are performed by a select group of industry-leading service providers to: