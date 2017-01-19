Everest Insurance Launches Auto Buffer Coverage for Large Motor Fleets

Everest Insurance has launched an auto buffer product for U.S. clients with well managed motor fleets of 250 to 1,000 units. The product will be offered through a limited network of appointed wholesale brokers specializing in the transportation market.

Connie Germano, head of Specialty Casualty at Everest, said the auto buffer product will complement its expanding E&S automobile liability offering.

According to Maria Duffy, head of E&S Casualty, the unit will offer up to a $5 million limit and will operate with a dedicated underwriting team.

Everest Insurance is a member of Everest Re Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company.