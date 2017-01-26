Agency Salary Survey: Find Out More on Today’s Compensation Trends

Insurance Journal is running its annual Agency Salary Survey and we want to hear from you.

All retail agency owners, principals, producers, CSRs — the entire agency — is invited to participate in this exclusive independent insurance agency survey for publication in the February 20, 2017, magazine issue.

The survey should take no more than 10-15 minutes to complete, but will provide you and us with valuable information on insurance agency compensation trends. All survey responses and information will remain confidential. Respondents will receive a complimentary copy of the magazine’s report via email.

Nearly 1,400 respondents — owners, producers and agency support staff — from every state participated in the 2016 Agency Salary Survey, which found that while females made up almost half of all agency employees (48.3 percent), overall, on average, they earned materially less than men in the same positions. In management, the survey revealed that in five of the eight agency management positions surveyed in 2016, men outpaced women in averages salaries as well.

How will compensation stack up in the 2017 Agency Salary Survey? Find out by completing this year’s survey today.

For questions or comments contact: awells@insurancejournal.com.