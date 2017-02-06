Assurant to Offer Liability Coverage for Vacation Rental Owners

Assurant has partnered with Vacasa, a U.S. vacation rental management company, to provide liability coverage and property insurance for Vacasa’s homeowners.

Assurant’s short-term accommodations protection program will be available to the more than 4,600 U.S. homeowners in the Vacasa network, offering up to $1 million in liability coverage and up to $10,000 in contents coverage. Cost of the use-based coverage is built into the rental transaction, to provide protection as needed with each rental.

Vacasa founder and CEO Eric Breon said the partnership with Assurant bridges an important gap, as many home insurance policies don’t cover rental use.

Vacasa is the second-largest U.S. technology-enabled full-service vacation rental company. Leveraging proprietary technology. Founded in 2009 and based in Portland, Ore., Vacasa manages a growing portfolio of more than 5,100 vacation homes in the U.S., Europe, and Central and South America.