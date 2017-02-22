Starr’s Pittinger Joins ANV Global Services as Underwriting Director

ANV Global Services Inc., the North American managing general underwriter (MGU) owned by AmTrust Financial Services Inc., has appointed James Pittinger to the role of underwriting director.

Responsible for the North American MGU business which focuses on management liability and professional lines products, Pittinger will be based in New Jersey. He brings more than 25 years’ experience to ANV, including underwriting experience, business development and reinsurance across multiple industries, services and professional lines.

Pittinger joins ANV from Starr Indemnity and Liability Co. in New York, where he spent eight years as vice president, Financial Lines Division Manager responsible for the domestic growth and profit of directors and officers, employment practices, errors and omissions, fiduciary and crime. Previously he was vice president, regional manager for Chubb Group between 1999 and 2008.

ANV Global Services focuses on international and North America professional lines with worldwide exposure.